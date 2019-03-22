'Thank you for your tears...your love'
Christchurch shootings: 'Thank you for your tears...your love'

New Zealand has broadcast the Islamic call to prayer and observed a two-minute silence in ceremonies to mark a week since the Christchurch attacks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined thousands of mourners near the Al-Noor mosque, one of two places of worship targeted in last Friday's shootings.

  • 22 Mar 2019
