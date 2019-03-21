Christchurch victims remembered
Christchurch shootings: Tributes paid to the victims

The victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings have been remembered at events throughout the week.

Fifty people were killed. They are due to be remembered in a two-minute silence in Christchurch.

