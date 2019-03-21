Christchurch victims remembered

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch shootings: Tributes paid to the victims
The victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings have been remembered at events throughout the week.
Fifty people were killed. They are due to be remembered in a two-minute silence in Christchurch.
-
21 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47661408/christchurch-shootings-tributes-paid-to-the-victimsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window