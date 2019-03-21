'NZ attacker killed my whole family'

Media player
Christchurch attacker 'killed my whole family'
Maryam Gul's brother and parents were killed in the attacks on two mosques in New Zealand on 15 March.
She says she has forgiven the gun man, and hopes he will repent for his actions.
21 Mar 2019
