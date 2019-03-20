Media player
Christchurch shootings: The Briton who survived mosque attack
British-born Nathan Smith is a survivor of the Christchurch mosque attacks on 15 March.
Mr Smith, who is originally from Dorset, told the BBC that he doesn't know how he survived the Al Noor mosque attack.
He also spoke about his memories of fellow worshippers who died in the attack on the mosque where he regularly worships.
20 Mar 2019
