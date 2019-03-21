Paradise drowning in plastic
The Indonesian paradise island drowning in plastic

Beaches on the Indonesian island of Sumatra are covered in plastic - and some of it is being dumped there by local businesses. Is Indonesia getting to grips with its plastic problem? Mehulika Sitepu reports.

  • 21 Mar 2019
