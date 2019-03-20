Media player
'This isn't us... or is it?' asks NZ comic
"This isn't New Zealand," was repeated often in the immediate aftermath of the shooting attack at two Christchurch mosques that left 50 people dead.
But a comic from The Spinoff, which has been widely-shared online, is reflecting questions New Zealanders are raising about race relations in the country.
Its creator, cartoonist Toby Morris, says the attack has shown New Zealand is not immune to elements of white supremacist opinion and activity that exist in other countries.
Actually, he says, "this is us".
Video by Howard Johnson.
20 Mar 2019
