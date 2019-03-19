Media player
NZ PM: 'You won’t hear me speak his name'
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she would never to never say the Christchurch shooter's name.
In her address to parliament she added: "He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless."
19 Mar 2019
