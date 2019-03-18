Students perform Haka for attack victims
School pupils in Christchurch have gathered in large numbers to perform the Haka in tribute to those killed in attacks at two mosques in the city.

Fifty people were killed and many more injured in the shootings on Friday.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has said she will announce detailed gun law reforms within days.

