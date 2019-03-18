NZ PM: 'Our gun laws will change'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christchurch shootings: NZ cabinet backs action on gun laws

PM Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's cabinet has backed gun law changes "in principle" after the Christchurch shootings.

Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded in attacks at two mosques on Friday.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, has appeared in court and been charged with murder.

The shootings sparked calls for gun law reform, with Ms Ardern saying soon afterwards "our gun laws will change".

  • 18 Mar 2019
Go to next video: New Zealanders rallying for attack victims