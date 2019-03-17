Baby found underneath collapsed home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia floods: Baby rescued from underneath collapsed building
A baby boy has been rescued after being found underneath a collapsed building in Indonesia.
The five-month-old had been trapped under debris from his home in Sentani in the Papua province when soldiers rescued him.
He was taken to hospital.
Papua has been hit by deadly flash floods with torrential rain triggering landslides across the province.
At least 58 people have died with dozens injured.
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47605855/indonesia-floods-baby-rescued-from-underneath-collapsed-buildingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window