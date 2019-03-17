Bereaved husband forgives mosque gunman

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch shooting survivor say he forgives his wife's killer
Farid Ahmed survived the shooting in Christchurch, but his wife was killed by the gunman.
Hosne Ahmed was shot as she ran back into the mosque to try to save her husband, who uses a wheelchair. She was 44.
He says he forgives her killer and will pray for him.
17 Mar 2019
