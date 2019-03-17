New Zealanders rallying for attack victims
Christchurch shootings: The New Zealanders rallying to help victims

Thousands of people have gathered to remember the victims of the mosque attacks in Christchurch in New Zealand. Many have offered messages of support and solidarity for those affected.

Meanwhile, worshippers at Equippers Church have been raising money and reaching out to show "this is not the Kiwi way".

