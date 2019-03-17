Flowers and Haka: Christchurch's tribute

Media player
Christchurch shootings: Flowers and Haka
A large flower memorial has been laid by the local Christchurch community in memory of those killed in the mosque attacks.
A group of bikers performed a traditional Maori war dance at the memorial and one couple brought flowers from their wedding that took place on the same day at the attack.
Fifty people were killed in the rampage.
17 Mar 2019
