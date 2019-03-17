New Zealand gun laws will change, says PM
New Zealand gun laws will change, says PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her country's gun laws "need to change" and "will change" in the wake of the mosque attacks in Christchurch that killed 50 people.

  • 17 Mar 2019
