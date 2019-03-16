'My father took a bullet for me'
Christchurch shootings: 'My father took a bullet for me'

Ali Adeeba was praying alongside his brother and father at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, when a gunman opened fire.

He described how the harrowing events unfolded around him.

  • 16 Mar 2019
