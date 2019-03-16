'Twelve operating theatres worked through the night'
Christchurch shooting: 'Twelve operating theatres worked through the night'

Chief surgeon at Christchurch, Greg Robertson, gives an update on the victims being treated.

He said that those admitted ranged from the very young to the elderly.

Forty-nine people are dead after shootings at two mosques in the city in New Zealand.

