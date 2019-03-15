'Our gun laws will change'

Video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has promised changes to firearms regulations in the wake of Friday's attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Forty nine people were killed when a man opened fire on worshippers.

The suspect has been named in court as 28-year-old Australian national Brenton Tarrant.

