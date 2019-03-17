'I pretend to be a man so I can work'

Media player
The woman who dresses 'like a boy' to work as a barber
After Neha Sharma’s father became paralysed, she decided to continue his legacy of barbering to support her family. She says she started to dress 'like a boy' and cut her hair, so that no-one would harass her or object to her being a barber.
She says she’s managed to create a distinct identity for herself in the Kushinagar region of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.
17 Mar 2019
