'I pretend to be a man so I can work'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The woman who dresses 'like a boy' to work as a barber

After Neha Sharma’s father became paralysed, she decided to continue his legacy of barbering to support her family. She says she started to dress 'like a boy' and cut her hair, so that no-one would harass her or object to her being a barber.

She says she’s managed to create a distinct identity for herself in the Kushinagar region of India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

  • 17 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Breaking India's period taboos with a comic