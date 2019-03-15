UK imam calls for crackdown on extremism

Video

An imam, who was praised for his response to an attack outside a mosque in London, has condemned the shootings in New Zealand and called for greater action against far-right extremism.

Mohammed Mahmoud criticised those who perpetuate a "narrative of otherness" towards Muslims.

He was speaking after dozens of worshippers were killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The rampage was filmed by a gunman espousing racist, anti-immigrant views.

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud made headlines when he stood guard over a man who drove a van into Muslims in Finsbury Park, London, in June 2017.