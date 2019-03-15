Media player
Christchurch shootings: 'Unprecedented event'
A man "in his late 20s" has been charged with murder after the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand police commissioner Mike Bush has said.
Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in the attacks, which he described as an "unprecedented, abhorrent event".
15 Mar 2019
