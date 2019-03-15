New Zealand shooting: 'They started falling'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New Zealand shooting eyewitness: 'They started falling'

Several people are dead after shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, according to police in New Zealand.

A woman driving near one of the mosques says she tried to help some of the victims.

  • 15 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Footage shows Christchurch arrest