Injured arrive at New Zealand hospital
Video

New Zealand mosque shooting: Ambulances arrive at hospital

Gunshots have been heard near the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, local media report, as police warn of a "critical incident".

Witnesses told local media there were several casualties inside the building. Police have warned people to avoid the area.

Christchurch hospital and all of the city's schools have been placed on lockdown.

Eyewitnesses have reported running for their lives to escape a shooter.

  • 15 Mar 2019