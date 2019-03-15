Injured arrive at New Zealand hospital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Zealand mosque shooting: Ambulances arrive at hospital
Gunshots have been heard near the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, local media report, as police warn of a "critical incident".
Witnesses told local media there were several casualties inside the building. Police have warned people to avoid the area.
Christchurch hospital and all of the city's schools have been placed on lockdown.
Eyewitnesses have reported running for their lives to escape a shooter.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47578707/new-zealand-mosque-shooting-ambulances-arrive-at-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window