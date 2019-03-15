'I heard the sound of the gun and I ran'

Media player
New Zealand mosque shooting: Eyewitness 'heard sound of gun'
An active shooter is at large in Christchurch, New Zealand, after an attack on a mosque in the city, police have warned.
Witnesses told local media there were several casualties. Police warned people to avoid the area and all schools and a hospital are in lock down.
Eyewitnesses have reported running for their lives to escape a shooter.
15 Mar 2019
