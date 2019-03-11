School frozen in time after tsunami

Media player
Fukushima disaster: Touring a destroyed school
Eight years after the deadly 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit Fukushima in Japan, a high school in Kesunnuma city has re-opened to visitors in its destroyed form as a memorial to the disaster.
11 Mar 2019
