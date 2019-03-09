Media player
More than 80 injured after Japanese ferry 'hits whale'
More than 80 people were injured, several seriously, after a Japanese ferry en route to Sado Island hit what is thought to have been a whale in the Sea of Japan.
09 Mar 2019
