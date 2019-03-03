Sheltering from shelling in Kashmir

Media player
Kashmir conflict: The people forced from their homes by shelling
Residents of both the Indian and Pakistan parts of the contested region of Kashmir spoke to the BBC about their experiences.
Video by Shumaila Jaffrey, Fakhir Munir, Divya Arya & Pritam Roy
Post-production by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh
03 Mar 2019
