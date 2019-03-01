Kashmir conflict: 'War would be suicidal'

Video

Pakistan's Foreign Minister has told the BBC that he hopes tensions between his country and India can be defused.

Speaking to the BBC's Secunder Kermani, Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned that war would be “suicidal”.

Violence has flared since a suicide bombing that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Kashmir on 14 February.

A Pakistan-based group said it carried out the attack - the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir