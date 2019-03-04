Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi - for or against?
Aung San Suu Kyi is Myanmar's de facto leader.

But she's faced international condemnation over her failure to denounce the military for its treatment of Rohingya people amid widespread reports of their abuse.

So what do young people in Myanmar think of her?

The BBC's Nick Beake has spoken to two millennials in Yangon.

Video produced by Tessa Wong and Saw Closay.

