Captured Indian pilot is freed by Pakistan

Video
Abhinandan, captured Indian pilot, is freed from Pakistan
Pakistan has freed an Indian fighter pilot captured after his plane was shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, amid rising tensions.
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to Indian officials near a border crossing with Pakistan.
01 Mar 2019
