Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life on each side of the Kashmir conflict
Tensions have been rising between Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir.
The BBC gained rare access to both sides of the conflict.
-
01 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window