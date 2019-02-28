Rescue efforts under way at Indonesia mine
Indonesia mine collapse: Rescuers work to free miners trapped after landslide

Dozens of people are feared to have been buried by a landslide at an illegal Indonesian gold mine.

Rescuers are searching for survivors at the site, in the Bolaang Mongondow area, on the island of Sulawesi.

  28 Feb 2019
