Trump: 'Sometimes you have to walk'

Donald Trump on talks with Kim Jong-un: 'Sometimes you have to walk'
A summit between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ended with no agreement, the White House announced.
In a conference, Donald Trump said their "relationship was very strong" but that "sometimes you have to walk".
28 Feb 2019
