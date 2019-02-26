Pre-emptive strike 'absolutely necessary'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Balakot: India says strikes 'absolutely necessary'
India has launched air strikes against militants in Pakistani territory in a major escalation of tensions between the two countries.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the air strikes had hit "the biggest training camp" of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot.
Pakistan says the Indian jets only hit an empty area, and were forced to withdraw after the Pakistani air force responded.
-
26 Feb 2019
