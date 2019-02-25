Kim Jong-un and his train

Media player
Why do North Korean leaders like to travel by train?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has departed for Hanoi by train for talks with US President Donald Trump.
Although he flew to Singapore when he met Donald Trump in Singapore last year, it seems the long-standing tradition of long-distance train travel for North Korean leaders is still going strong.
25 Feb 2019
