Bangladesh ups airport security after hijack

Bangladesh tightens airport security after attempted hijack
Bangladesh has tightened airport security in the capital Dhaka, where a would-be hijacker's plane began its journey.
A passenger on a flight to Dubai took a crew member hostage and threatened to storm the cockpit.
It transpired that the 25-year-old was carrying a toy gun. He was shot dead by police after an emergency landing in the southern city of Chittagong.
25 Feb 2019
