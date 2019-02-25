Bangladesh ups airport security after hijack
Bangladesh has tightened airport security in the capital Dhaka, where a would-be hijacker's plane began its journey.

A passenger on a flight to Dubai took a crew member hostage and threatened to storm the cockpit.

It transpired that the 25-year-old was carrying a toy gun. He was shot dead by police after an emergency landing in the southern city of Chittagong.

