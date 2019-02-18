Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Saudi Arabia 'is Pakistan's friend in need'
While some are shunning Saudi Arabia's controversial leader Mohammed bin Salman, Pakistan has welcomed him with open arms, as the crown prince pledges a large investment.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window