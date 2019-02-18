Japanese men scramble for lucky sticks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japanese men scramble for lucky sticks

Thousands of near-naked men seeking luck have scrambled to find two sacred sticks as part of an ancient Japanese festival.

It's thought about 10,000 men wearing white loincloths took part in the ceremony at the Kinryozan Saidaiji Buddhist temple in Okayama on Saturday.

  • 18 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Russian ritual of jumping in ice water