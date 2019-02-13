Media player
Maria Ressa: Arrested Rappler CEO says rule of law broken
The CEO of Rappler, a news website critical of the government in the Philippines, says her arrest on Wednesday was unlawful.
Maria Ressa spoke to the media before being led away at the company's headquarters in Manila.
13 Feb 2019
