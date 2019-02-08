Reinventing a biscuit empire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parle-G: Reinventing a biscuit empire

Parle-G is one of the most recognisable names in India, but can it keep up with the times?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Feb 2019