'We saved our town from your Western plastic rubbish'
Malaysia plastic pollution: 'We saved our town from your Western rubbish'

When illegal factories sprang up around Jenjarom in Malaysia, choking the town with toxic fumes and tonnes of plastic waste from Western countries, a group of villagers decided to fight back.

Video by Tessa Wong

Drone photography by Joshua Paul

Activists' footage courtesy of the Kuala Langat Environmental Association

  • 13 Feb 2019
