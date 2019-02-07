Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lunar New Year: Meet 'the last' lion dance costume maker
The Lunar New Year is being celebrated in Asia and around the world this week.
One of the most popular ways to celebrate the holiday is the lion dance, which is believed to bring good luck for the coming year.
The costumes performers wear in Singapore are increasingly imported but BBC News went to meet Henry Ng, a man who says he is likely "the last lion dance costume maker" in Singapore.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47149138/lunar-new-year-meet-the-last-lion-dance-costume-makerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window