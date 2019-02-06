'Peace is more difficult than war'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taliban official: 'War in Afghanistan should end soon'
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who has led the Taliban's peace negotiations with the US, has told the BBC that "peace is more difficult to achieve than war".
Mr Stanikzai was until recently the head of the Taliban's political office in Qatar and remains a leading figure in the group. He gave his first interview to the international media to the BBC's Secunder Kermani, while attending a meeting in Moscow with senior Afghan opposition politicians.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47147698/taliban-official-war-in-afghanistan-should-end-soonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window