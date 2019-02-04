Japan's annual snow festival

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sapporo's snow festival boasts giant snow and ice sculptures in Japan
Visitors are flocking to Sapporo, northern Japan, to see frozen sculptures at the festival, which marks its 70th anniversary this year.
Almost 200 snow and ice sculptures are on display at three locations across the city. Among the works on display are five giant sculptures over 10m (33ft) high.
The festival runs till 11 February.
-
04 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-47123131/sapporo-s-snow-festival-boasts-giant-snow-and-ice-sculptures-in-japanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window