Japan's annual snow festival
Sapporo's snow festival boasts giant snow and ice sculptures in Japan

Visitors are flocking to Sapporo, northern Japan, to see frozen sculptures at the festival, which marks its 70th anniversary this year.

Almost 200 snow and ice sculptures are on display at three locations across the city. Among the works on display are five giant sculptures over 10m (33ft) high.

The festival runs till 11 February.

  • 04 Feb 2019
