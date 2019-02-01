Big cat attack
Wild leopard attacks Indian village

A wild leopard caused panic in the Indian village of Lamba in Jalanhar, Punjab with six people injured. The leopard was on the prowl for 12 hours before being caught by forest officials.

Produced by Pal Singh Nauli, BBC Punjab

  • 01 Feb 2019