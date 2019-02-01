'My skating coach sexually abused me'
South Korea sex abuse scandal: 'My skating coach kissed and touched me'

South Korea has launched its biggest ever sex abuse investigation after numerous athletes have come forward saying they were physically and sexually abused by their coaches. One of them tells her story to the BBC's Seoul Correspondent Laura Bicker.

Video by Jungmin Choi, Tessa Wong and Won Jung Bae.

