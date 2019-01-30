Pakistan will not 'subdue' us

Video

Afghanistan vice-presidential candidate Amrullah Saleh says Pakistan's influence on Afghanistan needs to be legitimised.

Relations between the two states have been strained for a number of years.

He told Hardtalk's Shaun Ley: "If they respect us, if they see us as a state, if they see us as a nation, if they see us an equal neighbour and partner, they can have massive legitimate interest and influence on Afghanistan and no Afghan will oppose that.

"But if they want to put a gun on our head then they ask us to accept their dictate that will never happen."

He said Afghanistan would be "a very proud partner" with Pakistan but would not be subdued: "We are too, too heavy for you to punch," he said.

