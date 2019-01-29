Stinky tofu: The dish like 'smelly feet'

Media player
Stinky tofu: The dish is like 'smelly feet'
While travelling in Taiwan, Carmen Roberts tries a plate of street food called stinky tofu.
The fermented tofu has a strong odour and is usually sold at night markets or roadside stands as a snack.
The story of the dish is that it was discovered by accident when a tofu seller had so much of the food left over, he popped it in a jar for a few days and came back to try it after it had fermented.
But does it taste as bad as some say it smells?
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
29 Jan 2019
