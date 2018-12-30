Violent scenes taint Bangladesh elections

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bangladesh election: Voting disrupted by violence
Clashes between ruling party and opposition supporters have resulted in 17 people being killed as Bangladesh holds its general election.
Accusations of electoral fraud are also being investigated by the Bangladesh Election Commission.
Polling has closed, with current prime minister Sheikh Hasina tipped to win.
-
30 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window