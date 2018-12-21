Kashmir's violent year

Media player
Why has 2018 seen a spike in violence in Indian-administered Kashmir?
There has been a sharp increase in violence in Indian-administered Kashmir: This year has been the deadliest in the disputed region in a decade.
More than 500 people have been killed, including civilians, security forces and militants.
The area has long seen conflict between Indian forces and armed insurgents, but this year the cycle of violence has intensified with both sides becoming more active.
The BBC's Yogita Limaye takes us on a road trip in Indian-administered Kashmir to find out why.
Producer: Shalu Yadav. Camera: Sanjay Ganguly
21 Dec 2018
