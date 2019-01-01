'When waters rise, my farm floats'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Farmers in Bangladesh survive the monsoon by building floating farms
Bangladesh is home to the world's largest river delta and prone to frequent, devastating flooding. Farmers here are expanding an ancient technique of building floating farms that simply rise and fall with the swelling waters. In times of rising sea levels, could this offer a solution to food security problems?
Filmmaker: Paul Myles
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-46634600/farmers-in-bangladesh-survive-the-monsoon-by-building-floating-farmsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window